Russian Diplomat Says Hard To Agree With NATO On Non-Expansion Guarantees But Possible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Hard to Agree With NATO on Non-Expansion Guarantees But Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) It is difficult for Russia to come to an agreement with NATO on the guarantees of the alliance's non-expansion to the East, but there are some chances, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said on Monday.

"I think that reaching such agreements (with NATO on non-expansion and security guarantees) in writing is extremely difficult, but possible. This requires steps from both sides. We cannot unilaterally sign any obligations that would be binding on everyone. We are waiting for progress from the US side. My impression is ... that here on the forum, it would be possible to hold some serious talks about possible future agreements, this is a long process ... But nevertheless, I am convinced that there are chances," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

