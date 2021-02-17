UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Says Hayat Tahrir Al Sham Must Not Be Reclassified As Moderate Opposition

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Hayat Tahrir Al Sham Must Not Be Reclassified as Moderate Opposition

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev expressed the belief on Wednesday that the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) should not be reclassified as moderate opposition, and also pointed to the need to continue the resolute fight against terrorism.

"If we talk about the fight against terrorism, I would like to concentrate on the necessity to fight all the international terrorist organizations, not just ISIS, Al-Nusra Front [both banned in Russia] but ... still we should put special emphasis on Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, because we can see some effort from the international community to rebrand this organization somehow and to paint them as moderate opposition forces. We must not do that. No negotiations with terrorists can take place," Lavrentyev said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia ISIS Resolute All From Opposition

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

10 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

10 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

10 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

12 minutes ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.