Russian Diplomat Says Hayat Tahrir Al Sham Must Not Be Reclassified as Moderate Opposition

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev expressed the belief on Wednesday that the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) should not be reclassified as moderate opposition, and also pointed to the need to continue the resolute fight against terrorism.

"If we talk about the fight against terrorism, I would like to concentrate on the necessity to fight all the international terrorist organizations, not just ISIS, Al-Nusra Front [both banned in Russia] but ... still we should put special emphasis on Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, because we can see some effort from the international community to rebrand this organization somehow and to paint them as moderate opposition forces. We must not do that. No negotiations with terrorists can take place," Lavrentyev said at a press conference.