Russian Diplomat Says It Makes No Sense for Moscow to Return to Council of Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) It makes no sense for Russia to return to the Council of Europe, but some of the contacts should be maintained, Nikolay Kobrinets, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's European cooperation department, told Sputnik.

On March 15, Moscow sent a withdrawal notice signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asking to leave the council. The measure was in response to the suspension of Russia's membership over the military operation in Ukraine.

When asked whether there is a possibility that Russia will one day return to the Council of Europe, Kobrinets said that "for this, the Council of Europe must return to its roots, to become a platform for strengthening the unity of the European peoples," but he does not see such a possibility.

"In its current state, the Council of Europe has exhausted its potential for us. Everything that was really useful there has already been integrated into Russia's legislation. In general, this organization was deprived of subjectivity, independence. The European Union has turned it into its obedient tool. There is no point in going back," Kobrinets said.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that "some kind of cooperation, contacts should remain."

"Moreover, Russia can continue to participate in dozens of Council of Europe conventions open to third countries," he added.

Commenting on the statement by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that Russia remains in the European Convention on Human Rights until September 16, the official said that "this is nothing more than an interpretation of Strasbourg," which has no strong legal grounds.

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has recognized that all conventions that are open only to member states cease to be valid for Russia from the date of termination of its membership in the Council of Europe, that is, from March 16. However, for the European Convention on Human Rights, they came up with an exception for some reason � its action was 'extended' for another six months, until September. No legal arguments were given," Kobrinets said.

The diplomat said that the Russian side does not refuse to comply with the ECHR decisions adopted before March 15 if they do not contradict the basic law of Russia.