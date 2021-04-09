Russian Diplomat Says JCPOA Joint Commission Will Reconvene Next Week

Documents Show US Republican States Spending Big Sums on Lethal Injections Drugs

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has finished its meeting in Vienna, during which it assessed progress achieved by the working groups, and will reconvene next week, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday.

The commission convened for its second meeting in a week at the level of political directors earlier on Friday.

"The Joint Commission meeting in Vienna is over. The #JCPOA participants took stock of the work done by experts over the last three days and noted with satisfaction the initial progress made. The Commission will reconvene next week in order to maintain the positive momentum," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.