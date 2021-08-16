Russian Diplomat Says Kabul Seizure by Taliban Was Quite Unexpected

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The seizure of the Afghan capital of Kabul by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) was quite unexpected, as Moscow thought the Afghan army would offer stronger resistance, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"It came as a surprise to a certain extent, as we were guided by the understanding that the Afghan army, whatever it may be, will still resist for some time," Kabulov said on air of the Echo of Moscow radio station.

The diplomat expressed the belief that Russia and other countries were "too optimistic" in their assessments of the Afghan armed forces.