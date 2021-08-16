UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says Kabul Seizure By Taliban Was Quite Unexpected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Kabul Seizure by Taliban Was Quite Unexpected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The seizure of the Afghan capital of Kabul by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) was quite unexpected, as Moscow thought the Afghan army would offer stronger resistance, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"It came as a surprise to a certain extent, as we were guided by the understanding that the Afghan army, whatever it may be, will still resist for some time," Kabulov said on air of the Echo of Moscow radio station.

The diplomat expressed the belief that Russia and other countries were "too optimistic" in their assessments of the Afghan armed forces.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Army Moscow Russia May

Recent Stories

Independence And Pakistan Navy

Independence And Pakistan Navy

36 minutes ago
 RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

47 minutes ago
 Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

1 hour ago
 War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesper ..

War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bil ..

Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

1 hour ago
 Cuba keen to make Dubai their main centre for over ..

Cuba keen to make Dubai their main centre for overseas sports training camps

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.