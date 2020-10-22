UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Says Karabakh Situation Does Not Affect Cooperation With Turkey On Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Karabakh Situation Does Not Affect Cooperation With Turkey on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh does not affect the Russian-Turkish cooperation on Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"I do not see any link here.

I can only say that the situation was discussed at the Security Council, and common opinion is that the ceasefire is the key task today, this is exactly what we said when [Armenian and Azerbaijani] foreign ministers met with our foreign minister," Vershinin told reporters.

Russia and Turkey maintain dialogue on a whole range of international and regional issues, Vershinin went on to say, at the same time noting he would not discuss the Karabakh escalation with Turkey's deputy foreign minister at their upcoming talks in Moscow.

"We maintain good [opinion] exchange on Syria and Libya, and we will continue this exchange," Vershinin concluded.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Moscow Russia Turkey Same Libya

Recent Stories

Dolphin Force arrests three dacoits from nearby Pu ..

33 minutes ago

‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ Explores the Future of ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates airlines to operate A380 to Amman

43 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 15,971 to more than 1,460 ..

35 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign to start from Oct 26 in sa ..

36 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers arrested

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.