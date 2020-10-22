Russian Diplomat Says Karabakh Situation Does Not Affect Cooperation With Turkey on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh does not affect the Russian-Turkish cooperation on Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"I do not see any link here.

I can only say that the situation was discussed at the Security Council, and common opinion is that the ceasefire is the key task today, this is exactly what we said when [Armenian and Azerbaijani] foreign ministers met with our foreign minister," Vershinin told reporters.

Russia and Turkey maintain dialogue on a whole range of international and regional issues, Vershinin went on to say, at the same time noting he would not discuss the Karabakh escalation with Turkey's deputy foreign minister at their upcoming talks in Moscow.

"We maintain good [opinion] exchange on Syria and Libya, and we will continue this exchange," Vershinin concluded.