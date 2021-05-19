UrduPoint.com
Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:30 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Contribute to JCPOA Negotiations Progress

The upcoming meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will serve as a possibility to follow up on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations in Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"On the one hand, the situation at the negotiations in Vienna is quite mobile now.

On the other hand, it is not entirely clear when and how it will be possible to finish the work on the draft final documents ... Now there is a whole series of important milestones that should be passed without damage and without losses for the negotiations process itself. The meeting of our minister and the secretary of state will certainly allow following up on it fundamentally," Ryabkov told reporters.

Russia believes that the United States and Iran should synchronize their steps toward reviving the JCPOA, the diplomat confirmed.

