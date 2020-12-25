UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Says Moscow's Success In Hypersonic Weapons Bruises Washington's Ego

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Moscow's Success in Hypersonic Weapons Bruises Washington's Ego

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The United States' vigorous campaign aimed at developing hypersonic weapons may be a symptom of its bruised ego over Moscow's successes in the field, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for arms control told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Yermakov, Moscow's urgency for the development of hypersonic arms was dictated by Washington's withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and the US' build-up of its strategic potential.

"An aggressive campaign for the development of hypersonic [weapons] in the United States was apparently caused by its hurt self-esteem, while the glossy image of US technological superiority has considerably faded since the advancement of hypersonic systems in Russia," Yermakov said.

The official added that there were about a dozen countries building hypersonic arms, and some of them, including the United States, tried to exacerbate the existing race.

"The race of high-tech weapons, including hypersonic ones, is certainly already underway.

There is nothing new in this. The competitive evolution of weapon systems has been going on for hundreds of years," Yermakov said, commenting on the new US-Australian technological partnership to accelerate the development of jet-powered hypersonic vehicles, called the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE).

The SCIFiRE initiative, announced in late November, aims to cooperatively advance air-breathing hypersonic technologies into full-size prototypes that provide a flexible, long-range capability.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, set to expire on February 5, is the last major arms control treaty between the United States and Russia that caps their nuclear warheads and delivery systems stockpiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested extending the bilateral arms deal for one year, without any conditions, so that the two sides could discuss all the parameters of arms control during this period.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vehicles Southern Cross Vladimir Putin United States February May November All From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

40 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

41 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

48 minutes ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

1 hour ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

1 hour ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.