MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The United States' vigorous campaign aimed at developing hypersonic weapons may be a symptom of its bruised ego over Moscow's successes in the field, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for arms control told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Yermakov, Moscow's urgency for the development of hypersonic arms was dictated by Washington's withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 and the US' build-up of its strategic potential.

"An aggressive campaign for the development of hypersonic [weapons] in the United States was apparently caused by its hurt self-esteem, while the glossy image of US technological superiority has considerably faded since the advancement of hypersonic systems in Russia," Yermakov said.

The official added that there were about a dozen countries building hypersonic arms, and some of them, including the United States, tried to exacerbate the existing race.

"The race of high-tech weapons, including hypersonic ones, is certainly already underway.

There is nothing new in this. The competitive evolution of weapon systems has been going on for hundreds of years," Yermakov said, commenting on the new US-Australian technological partnership to accelerate the development of jet-powered hypersonic vehicles, called the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE).

The SCIFiRE initiative, announced in late November, aims to cooperatively advance air-breathing hypersonic technologies into full-size prototypes that provide a flexible, long-range capability.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, set to expire on February 5, is the last major arms control treaty between the United States and Russia that caps their nuclear warheads and delivery systems stockpiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested extending the bilateral arms deal for one year, without any conditions, so that the two sides could discuss all the parameters of arms control during this period.