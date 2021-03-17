Russian Diplomat Says NATO Is Not Ready for Systemic De-Escalation Effort

Russia seeks discussing the European military security with NATO but NATO is not ready for systematic effort to de-escalate tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia seeks discussing the European military security with NATO but NATO is not ready for systematic effort to de-escalate tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are ready to discuss military issues related to the state of European military security, but NATO is not ready to make systemic the work on de-escalation, prevention of dangerous military activities, and raising awareness of each others intentions," Grushko said.