Russian Diplomat Says NATO Must Stop Drills, Arms Supplies to Ukraine to Lower Tensions

To de-escalate tensions around Ukraine, NATO countries should stop supplying Kiev with weapons, withdraw military advisers and abandon drills on the country's territory, a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) To de-escalate tensions around Ukraine, NATO countries should stop supplying Kiev with weapons, withdraw military advisers and abandon drills on the country's territory, a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told Sputnik.

"In order to de-escalate tensions, it is necessary, first of all, to force Kiev to comply with a package of measures. It is necessary that NATO countries stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, recall back their military advisers and instructors, abandon any joint exercises in Ukraine and withdraw all previously delivered weapons from its territory," the diplomat said.

Weapon supplies to Kiev also derail attempts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Polishchuk noted.

"The militarization of Ukraine has a negative impact on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas. The Ukrainian leadership feels like the West is giving it carte blanche, a free pass to use force," he said.