Russian Diplomat Says No Information About New Russia-US Security Meetings in Geneva Yet

Published February 10, 2022 | 10:40 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) There is no information about new security meetings between Russia and the US in Geneva yet, but Moscow is ready for dialogue, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are always ready for dialogue, albeit a difficult one. As of now, we have no information about the next face-to-face Russian-US meetings scheduled in Geneva.

However, it is obvious that the negotiations on security guarantees are far from being over, so we are morally and organizationally ready to hold new rounds if they are required," Gatilov said.

At the same time, Moscow does not see yet the need to use the potential of the UN Geneva office and its organizational capabilities to hold discussions on security guarantees or dialogue on the situation around Ukraine on the territory of the organization, the diplomat added.

