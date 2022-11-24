UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says No Need To Revise Memorandum On Syria With Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Russian Diplomat Says No Need to Revise Memorandum on Syria With Turkey

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) There is no need to revise the memorandum of understanding on Syria between Russia and Turkey, as the agreements are still in force, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Moscow had not been fulfilling its obligation to clean Syrian territory of Kurdish armed formations under a 2019 agreement with Ankara, thus forcing Ankara's unilateral actions against terrorists in the region.

"No, there is no need to review. The agreements are ... valid. You just need, as they say, good will to find such peaceful outcomes," Lavrentyev said, commenting on a possible revision of the document after Ankara's statement.

Russia is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations under this memorandum, which says that the Kurdish self-defense units from the territory of Syria should not take any provocative actions against Turkey and that all of them should be taken out of the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan 2019 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

2 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

11 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

11 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

11 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.