Russian Diplomat Says No Need to Revise Memorandum on Syria With Turkey

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) There is no need to revise the memorandum of understanding on Syria between Russia and Turkey, as the agreements are still in force, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Moscow had not been fulfilling its obligation to clean Syrian territory of Kurdish armed formations under a 2019 agreement with Ankara, thus forcing Ankara's unilateral actions against terrorists in the region.

"No, there is no need to review. The agreements are ... valid. You just need, as they say, good will to find such peaceful outcomes," Lavrentyev said, commenting on a possible revision of the document after Ankara's statement.

Russia is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations under this memorandum, which says that the Kurdish self-defense units from the territory of Syria should not take any provocative actions against Turkey and that all of them should be taken out of the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone.