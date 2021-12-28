Russian Diplomat Says No Point in US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) There is no point in Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project as the construction of the gas pipeline has been completed, Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation, told Sputnik.

"To be honest, we see no point in Washington's sanctions policy in conditions when the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has already been built," the diplomat said.

Birichevsky added that the US actions against the project are "contrary to the interests of most European countries."

"We believe that the certification of the gas pipeline, its commissioning and further use will be carried out on the basis of the legal norms in force in the EU," the diplomat added.