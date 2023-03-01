Russian Diplomat Says Not Excluding Contacts With US Representatives in Geneva

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday, that he does not rule out contacts with US representatives in Geneva at the conference on disarmament.

"It is possible," Ryabkov said, answering a question about the possibility of such contacts.

Moscow is ready to discuss any issues, but this does not change the current situation around the suspension of Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the diplomat added.

"We have had quite a lot of discussions recently, including through closed channels, and there are no outstanding issues on our part.

.. We do not have a broad agenda scheduled, because it is the US who is evading this. But we are ready to discuss any issues that are of interest to it. With the understanding that there will be no revision of the decision to suspend the New START, at least until US colleagues show willingness to abandon their hostile policy toward Russia ” primarily in relation to what is happening in Ukraine and around it," the deputy minister explained.