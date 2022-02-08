UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says Nothing Prevents Signing New Moscow-Tehran Agreement On Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Nothing Prevents Signing New Moscow-Tehran Agreement on Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) There are no problems hindering the conclusion of a new agreement on Russia-Iran relations, and the parties are working on it, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to Dzhagaryan, in December 2021, Russia received the draft of a new agreement on the basics of relations, after which it began coordination in Russian ministries and departments in order to collect assessments.

"After that, taking into account all the received considerations, we will be ready to hand over to the Iranian colleagues the edited draft document for its further discussion. In this regard, I do not see any points that could hinder the conclusion of the agreement," Dzhagaryan said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia December All Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt takes various steps to control increasing num ..

Govt takes various steps to control increasing number of AIDs patients: Senate t ..

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Iranian President's Visit to Russia to Give Impetu ..

Iranian President's Visit to Russia to Give Impetus to Military Cooperation - Di ..

2 minutes ago
 Revenue of NHA increased by Rs 103 billion: Senate ..

Revenue of NHA increased by Rs 103 billion: Senate informed

2 minutes ago
 European stock markets mostly steady at open

European stock markets mostly steady at open

2 minutes ago
 College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID case ..

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>