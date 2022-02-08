Russian Diplomat Says Nothing Prevents Signing New Moscow-Tehran Agreement on Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) There are no problems hindering the conclusion of a new agreement on Russia-Iran relations, and the parties are working on it, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to Dzhagaryan, in December 2021, Russia received the draft of a new agreement on the basics of relations, after which it began coordination in Russian ministries and departments in order to collect assessments.

"After that, taking into account all the received considerations, we will be ready to hand over to the Iranian colleagues the edited draft document for its further discussion. In this regard, I do not see any points that could hinder the conclusion of the agreement," Dzhagaryan said.