UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says Nuclear Potentials Of Paris, London Could Be Added To New START

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Nuclear Potentials of Paris, London Could Be Added to New START

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Nuclear potentials of London and Paris could be added the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) if there was political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the RT Arabic broadcaster.

"We cannot ignore the nuclear potentials that the UK and France have ...

Of course, it would be possible to add these countries to the START Treaty if there was political will on their part," Ryabkov said.

In any case, the nuclear potentials of France and the UK must taken into account when shaping new balance of security and strategic stability, because "without this, sustainable arms control will no longer work," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear France London Paris United Kingdom Arab

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.