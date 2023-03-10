Russian Diplomat Says Nuclear Potentials of Paris, London Could Be Added to New START

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Nuclear potentials of London and Paris could be added the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) if there was political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the RT Arabic broadcaster.

"We cannot ignore the nuclear potentials that the UK and France have ...

Of course, it would be possible to add these countries to the START Treaty if there was political will on their part," Ryabkov said.

In any case, the nuclear potentials of France and the UK must taken into account when shaping new balance of security and strategic stability, because "without this, sustainable arms control will no longer work," the diplomat said.