Russian Diplomat Says Obvious for Moscow That US Behind Blasts on Nord Stream Pipelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) It is obvious for Russia that the responsibility for the Nord Stream blasts lies with the United States, and leaks in media are an attempt to set the probe on the wrong track, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the RT Arabic broadcaster.

"In recent days, we have seen an unworthy PR campaign after reports, I think, from US government circles, primarily to present an alternative version of what, in my opinion, is obvious to everyone ” this is a cheap attempt to set international public opinion on the wrong track ... It is quite clear to us that the responsibility for this unprecedented ... act of terrorism lies with Washington," Ryabkov said.