Russian Diplomat Says Possible to Reach Understanding With US on Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) There is a possibility of reaching an understanding with the United States on security guarantees, contacts between the sides have begun, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday.

Commeting on the proposals, Washington said that they had not allayed the US' concerns on the matter.

"I think this was the Primary reaction ... The first reaction to an unexpected decision to put forward these projects: both contracts and agreements. I think, after all, NATO and Washington perfectly understand what is at stake," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The diplomat also believes that the relevant talks will be launched, noting that there are already contact between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.