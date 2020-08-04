Russian Diplomat Says Reopening of Air Traffic With Other Countries May Take Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) It would likely take several weeks before more countries decide to reopen direct air traffic with Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Russia resumed air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania from Saturday, and agreed to resume air traffic with Switzerland from mid- August.

"It truly depends on how the situation develops. We understand the need for businesses to restart normal or relatively normal operation ... Of course, those who are doing transportation and tourism are interested above all on re-opening sooner rather than later.

... I think it will take weeks from now before more countries will be open," Ryabkov said during the interactive conference "USA - Latin America - Russia: an Agenda for Constructive Cooperation in the Post-COVID-19 Era."

The foreign ministry official mentioned that Russians already could travel to main international hubs, namely London and Istanbul, and wished that citizens would soon be able to visit more logistical hubs and capitals.