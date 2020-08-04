UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Says Reopening Of Air Traffic With Other Countries May Take Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Reopening of Air Traffic With Other Countries May Take Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) It would likely take several weeks before more countries decide to reopen direct air traffic with Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Russia resumed air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania from Saturday, and agreed to resume air traffic with Switzerland from mid- August.

"It truly depends on how the situation develops. We understand the need for businesses to restart normal or relatively normal operation ... Of course, those who are doing transportation and tourism are interested above all on re-opening sooner rather than later.

... I think it will take weeks from now before more countries will be open," Ryabkov said during the interactive conference "USA - Latin America - Russia: an Agenda for Constructive Cooperation in the Post-COVID-19 Era."

The foreign ministry official mentioned that Russians already could travel to main international hubs, namely London and Istanbul, and wished that citizens would soon be able to visit more logistical hubs and capitals.

Related Topics

USA Russia Turkey Visit Traffic London Istanbul United Kingdom Tanzania Switzerland August All From

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

1 hour ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.