Russian Diplomat Says Seems Like Kiev Trying To Prevent IAEA Mission To ZNPP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Seems Like Kiev Trying to Prevent IAEA Mission to ZNPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday that it seems like Ukraine is trying to prevent a visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"The shelling should be stopped immediately, if, moreover, we are talking about an international IAEA mission to this station. And what the Ukrainian side is doing creates the impression that the Ukrainians are simply trying to interfere with the mission. It looks like they don't need it at all," Ulyanov said during a press conference.

