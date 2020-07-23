UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Says Seizure Of Palestinian Lands May Jeopardize Israel's Security

The annexation of the Palestinian lands by Israel can have unpredictable implications and poses a risk for the security of Israel itself, Russian Ambassador to Jordan Gleb Desyatnikov has said in an interview with Sputnik

On July 1, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intended to launch a large-scale annexation of Palestinian lands in the northern part of the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley, but the move was eventually postponed for an unspecified period, as Netanyahu's plans to extend Israel's sovereignty over the territories were condemned by members of the United Nations and the European Union.

On July 1, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intended to launch a large-scale annexation of Palestinian lands in the northern part of the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley, but the move was eventually postponed for an unspecified period, as Netanyahu's plans to extend Israel's sovereignty over the territories were condemned by members of the United Nations and the European Union.

"Everyone knows Russia's position toward Israel's plans. Of course, we cannot support any unilateral annexation steps that will undermine a two-state solution and the whole peace process as a consequence. We should not forget about a possibility of extremely negative repercussions of such a move in the security field, including Israel itself," Desyatnikov said.

Though Israel has not implemented its plans into reality so far, it does not mean that this option has been completely removed from the agenda, the ambassador suggested.

Moscow has been in talks with Israel on the matter and hopes that the latter will heed the warnings, Desyatnikov said, adding that "practical steps must be taken now without waiting for the implementation of negative scenarios.

"

"The main goal is to bring the current situation back on track of negotiations. As experience has shown, it is unlikely that any positive results can be reached outside this format," the ambassador said.

Positions of Amman and Moscow on the Arab-Israeli conflict settlement coincide, Desyatnikov said, adding that the joint efforts of the two states in cooperation with other "leading representatives of the global community" can help find a solution to the issue that would "satisfy all of the involved parties."

There is the continued coordination between Russia, Jordan and Palestine at the highest level on the matter, according to the diplomatic mission's head.

Netanyahu's plan to carry out an annexation comes under US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the middle East - the so-called deal of the century - that has been rejected by most Arab countries, including Palestine.

In May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the United States and Israel after Netanyahu officially announced the annexation plan during the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet.

