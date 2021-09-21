Russian Diplomat Says Sudan Did Not Request Assistance in Light of Attempted Coup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Sudan did not request Moscow's assistance in connection with the attempted coup, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Tuesday after a meeting with Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Sharif.

"No, they did not ask anything," Bogdanov said, asked if Sharif raised possible assistance at the negotiations in Moscow.

The events in Sudan did not anyhow influence the consultations, the deputy foreign minister assured.

According to Bogdanov, Sharif told him that stability was restored in the country.