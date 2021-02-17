UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Says Talks With Syrian Opposition May Be Held In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia sees the Syrian opposition forces' willingness to compromise and is, therefore, ready to have meetings in Moscow, special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday.

"Today we had quite a substantive conversation with the [Syrian] opposition and we felt their commitment to reach compromise to overcome crisis. So, we have to work more with them, we are ready to do that, we are ready to invite them to Moscow or to work with them at any other platforms. The main thing is that they come away from radical approaches to the settlement of the crisis," Lavrentyev said at a press conference following the Astana-format talks in Russia's Sochi.

