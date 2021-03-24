UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Says There Are No Conditions For UNSC To Lift Sanctions On Taliban

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:07 PM

Russian Diplomat Says There Are No Conditions for UNSC to Lift Sanctions on Taliban

There are no conditions yet for the lifting of the United Nations Security Council's sanctions on the Taliban movement, the warring parties in Afghanistan must proceed to substantial negotiations to launch the procedure, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Not yet. We have formulated our stand clearly, this is not something we have invented. As soon as the Afghan sides start substantial negotiations, when they agree on a clear agenda and start the talks, then the moment will come to launch the procedure. As this procedure, the sanctions lift, can take days or even weeks," Kabulov explained.

"Not yet. We have formulated our stand clearly, this is not something we have invented. As soon as the Afghan sides start substantial negotiations, when they agree on a clear agenda and start the talks, then the moment will come to launch the procedure. As this procedure, the sanctions lift, can take days or even weeks," Kabulov explained.

More Stories From World

