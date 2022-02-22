UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says There Are No Discussions About Russian Military Bases In LPR, DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russian Diplomat Says There Are No Discussions About Russian Military Bases in LPR, DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) There are no discussions about the deployment of Russian military bases in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) yet, although agreements with the DPR and LPR provide for such an option, if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"So far, there has been no talk of any bases. But if necessary, we will do everything that needs to be done. The agreement provides for (such an option)," Rudenko told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Luhansk Donetsk Agreement

Recent Stories

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

1 hour ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

1 hour ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

2 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>