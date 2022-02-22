Russian Diplomat Says There Are No Discussions About Russian Military Bases in LPR, DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) There are no discussions about the deployment of Russian military bases in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) yet, although agreements with the DPR and LPR provide for such an option, if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"So far, there has been no talk of any bases. But if necessary, we will do everything that needs to be done. The agreement provides for (such an option)," Rudenko told reporters.