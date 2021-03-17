Russian Diplomat Says There Was No Agreement to Convene Russia-NATO Council

There has not been any agreement to convene the Russia-NATO Council, as all military contacts are suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) There has not been any agreement to convene the Russia-NATO Council, as all military contacts are suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In his recent report summing up 2020, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused Moscow of disrupting meetings of the council.

"The point is, there were no agreements to convene the council.

Each meeting of the council should be prepared in advance. NATO has rejected all the structures that could be engaged in preparations ... the working group, the preparatory committee and the council itself at the level of ambassadors. All the elements, except for ambassadors' meetings, were destroyed by them, they no longer function," Grushko said.

"The main problem is that all the military contacts are fully suspended. This is largely the key obstacle hindering political dialogue in the council," Grushko continued.