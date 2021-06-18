MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Turkey's plans to guard the Kabul airport after the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan run counter to agreements with the Taliban movement, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed these plans earlier in the week on the margins of the NATO summit.

"Of course, this is a violation," Kabulov said.

The diplomat expressed doubt that this will have any influence on the security situation in Afghanistan in general.