UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says UK Ships Will Need More Efforts To Enter Russia's Waters Next Time

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

Russian Diplomat Says UK Ships Will Need More Efforts to Enter Russia's Waters Next Time

It would be much harder for a UK military vessel to enter Russia's territorial waters without notice next time, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC, commenting on the UK HMS Defender's recent intrusion in Russia's waters near Crimea

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) It would be much harder for a UK military vessel to enter Russia's territorial waters without notice next time, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC, commenting on the UK HMS Defender's recent intrusion in Russia's waters near Crimea.

"Next time � we did not say that we can fire ... as some parliamentarians did � but next time, it will be much more difficult for them because it is not for the first time that British ship has done this thing [enters Russia's territorial waters]," Kelin said.

The diplomat noted that the vessel entered Russia's waters without prior notification and did not comply with the country's laws.

"This was not an innocent passage, which is claimed by your government.

The message was not at all innocent because it was a demonstration, a special demonstration that ... [these are] Ukrainian waters, which is not at all the fact of life," Kelin said.

During the most recent NATO-led Sea Breeze-2021 drills in the Black Sea, the Russian Navy closely monitored the movement of participating ships. At the beginning of the drills in late June, the UK's HMS Defender destroyer made inroads into Russia's territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in Crimea. The Russian navy was prompt to respond to the incident, firing warning shots to divert the vessel. London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's security service released the video footage of the encounter that confirmed Moscow's account of events.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Moscow Russia London United Kingdom June All Government

Recent Stories

Former England cricket captain Dexter dies

Former England cricket captain Dexter dies

2 minutes ago
 96,540 persons availed facilities at shelter home ..

96,540 persons availed facilities at shelter homes in KP so far

3 minutes ago
 Top UK Military Official Warns of Possible IS Atta ..

Top UK Military Official Warns of Possible IS Attack on Kabul Airport 'Within Ho ..

3 minutes ago
 Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit ..

Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit' Iran

3 minutes ago
 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are offi ..

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are officially available for pre-order ..

12 minutes ago
 Red Viper snake seized from Khyber district, shift ..

Red Viper snake seized from Khyber district, shifted to Peshawar zoo

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.