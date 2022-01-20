Russian Diplomat Says UN Arms Embargo on CAR Obsolete, Harms Peaceful Life Establishment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The United Nations arms embargo against the Central African Republic (CAR) is obsolete and harms the establishment of peaceful life in the country, new Russian Ambassador Alexander Bikantov to the car said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat recalled that the embargo was imposed in 2013 when the African country was "plunged into a civil war and there was no legitimate government." The situation has since changed, he said, adding that a democratically elected president has been in power in the CAR since 2016.

"At the moment, the arms embargo is morally outdated for the Central African Republic and harms the establishment of peaceful life in the country," Bikantov said.