Russian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take On Bulk Of Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan

Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The United States and its allies can mitigate the consequences of their presence in Afghanistan by taking on the bulk of costs associated with rebuilding the country and providing humanitarian assistance, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We believe that the US and its allies have a good chance to mitigate the consequences of their presence in Afghanistan by taking on the bulk of expenses on humanitarian assistance for the country and its post-conflict reconstruction," Kabulov said.

