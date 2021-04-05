UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Says US Boosts Pressure On Nord Stream 2 As Construction Nears Completion

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

Russian Diplomat Says US Boosts Pressure on Nord Stream 2 as Construction Nears Completion

The United States ratchets up pressure on the Nord Stream 2 project, as construction of the gas pipeline nears completion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The United States ratchets up pressure on the Nord Stream 2 project, as construction of the gas pipeline nears completion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline verges to a close, and this is exactly why the US intensifies pressure on the project, threatening countries involved in the construction with sanctions," Pankin said.

Most of the European countries are outraged by Washington's unilateral restrictions, which often have an extraterritorial effect and are imposed in circumvention of the United Nations Security Council, the Russian diplomat noted.

"Berlin, Vienna and other capitals do not understand why the EU nations' energy policy should be regulated from Washington, why should Europe reject an economically advantageous gas pipeline and supplies through it?" Pankin continued.

"The Nord Stream 2 will strategically strengthen Europe's energy security for dozens of years ahead, Our European partners understand this, this is why the countries that are interested in the project steadily support the completion of the gas pipeline construction and do not accept the US dictate," Pankin concluded.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Europe Washington Vienna Nord United States Gas From

Recent Stories

Russia Discusses Response to Possible Sanctions on ..

2 minutes ago

China's online property insurance premiums down 4. ..

2 minutes ago

SC directs KP govt to formulate criteria for appoi ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitte ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil registers 1,240 mew deaths from COVID-19

6 minutes ago

Mulana Ashrafi urged masses to ensure implementati ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.