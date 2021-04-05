Russian Diplomat Says US Boosts Pressure on Nord Stream 2 as Construction Nears Completion

The United States ratchets up pressure on the Nord Stream 2 project, as construction of the gas pipeline nears completion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

"Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline verges to a close, and this is exactly why the US intensifies pressure on the project, threatening countries involved in the construction with sanctions," Pankin said.

Most of the European countries are outraged by Washington's unilateral restrictions, which often have an extraterritorial effect and are imposed in circumvention of the United Nations Security Council, the Russian diplomat noted.

"Berlin, Vienna and other capitals do not understand why the EU nations' energy policy should be regulated from Washington, why should Europe reject an economically advantageous gas pipeline and supplies through it?" Pankin continued.

"The Nord Stream 2 will strategically strengthen Europe's energy security for dozens of years ahead, Our European partners understand this, this is why the countries that are interested in the project steadily support the completion of the gas pipeline construction and do not accept the US dictate," Pankin concluded.