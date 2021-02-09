UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Says US Return To JCPOA Should Envision Lifting Of Iran Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

Russian Diplomat Says US Return to JCPOA Should Envision Lifting of Iran Sanctions

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Washington's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should envision the lifting of the previously imposed Tehran sanctions, and Iran's full commitment to its obligations, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The US' potential rejoining of the nuclear deal could play a positive stabilizing role, the Russian diplomat noted.

"I believe the potential lift of sanctions without rejoining the JCPOA was not even touched upon in the preliminary discussions. Everything is considered as a whole: sanctions should be lifted, and Tehran should return to full compliance with its obligations. All this should be done as part of the US' potential return to the deal," Ulyanov said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Vienna Tehran All

Recent Stories

England defeats India in 1st Test match by 227 run ..

36 minutes ago

'Cyrano' and 'Tin Drum' screenwriter Carriere dies ..

9 minutes ago

Landmark Sydney casino project hit by laundering p ..

9 minutes ago

Two booked for selling fake pesticides

9 minutes ago

England beat India by 227 runs in first Test

9 minutes ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.