Russian Diplomat Says US Return to JCPOA Should Envision Lifting of Iran Sanctions

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Washington's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should envision the lifting of the previously imposed Tehran sanctions, and Iran's full commitment to its obligations, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The US' potential rejoining of the nuclear deal could play a positive stabilizing role, the Russian diplomat noted.

"I believe the potential lift of sanctions without rejoining the JCPOA was not even touched upon in the preliminary discussions. Everything is considered as a whole: sanctions should be lifted, and Tehran should return to full compliance with its obligations. All this should be done as part of the US' potential return to the deal," Ulyanov said.