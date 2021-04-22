UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Says US Sanctions Do Not Inspire Optimism Regarding Law Enforcement Ties

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:13 PM

Russian Diplomat Says US Sanctions Do Not Inspire Optimism Regarding Law Enforcement Ties

The Russian-US counterterrorism cooperation and interaction between law enforcement agencies was reduced to minimum through Washington's fault, and the new sanctions do not inspire optimism, but Moscow is still ready for dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian-US counterterrorism cooperation and interaction between law enforcement agencies was reduced to minimum through Washington's fault, and the new sanctions do not inspire optimism, but Moscow is still ready for dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our counterterrorism cooperation with the United States and direct communication between law enforcement agencies was reduced to minimum, mostly through the fault of the US side," Syromolotov said, asked if the US decision to expel 10 staffers of the Russian embassy would affect cooperation.

The diplomat pointed to Washington's unwillingness to have a "professional conversation on the basis of equality and mutual consideration to one another's interests.

"

"As a result, the work of our counterterrorism group was suspended, they ignore our initiative to create a cybersecurity working group, and instead of using the 1999 bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases US law enforcement agencies continue to arrest and even kidnap Russian citizens in third countries," Syromolotov continued.

The new sanctions "do not inspire further optimism regarding prospects of further cooperation through law enforcement agencies," the Russian diplomat went on to say.

"At the same time, we remain ready for dialogue, and Washington is aware of that," Syromolotov concluded.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Same United States Criminals Agreement

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 143.22 million

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine May Get WHO Authorizati ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow on Relations With Prague: Our Response Will ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Among States Who Offered Help in Search of ..

4 minutes ago

India wants to see unrest in Pakistan, says Sheik ..

29 minutes ago

Death toll in Quetta bomb blast rises to five

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.