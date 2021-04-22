Russian Diplomat Says US Sanctions Do Not Inspire Optimism Regarding Law Enforcement Ties

The Russian-US counterterrorism cooperation and interaction between law enforcement agencies was reduced to minimum through Washington's fault, and the new sanctions do not inspire optimism, but Moscow is still ready for dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian-US counterterrorism cooperation and interaction between law enforcement agencies was reduced to minimum through Washington's fault, and the new sanctions do not inspire optimism, but Moscow is still ready for dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our counterterrorism cooperation with the United States and direct communication between law enforcement agencies was reduced to minimum, mostly through the fault of the US side," Syromolotov said, asked if the US decision to expel 10 staffers of the Russian embassy would affect cooperation.

The diplomat pointed to Washington's unwillingness to have a "professional conversation on the basis of equality and mutual consideration to one another's interests.

"

"As a result, the work of our counterterrorism group was suspended, they ignore our initiative to create a cybersecurity working group, and instead of using the 1999 bilateral agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases US law enforcement agencies continue to arrest and even kidnap Russian citizens in third countries," Syromolotov continued.

The new sanctions "do not inspire further optimism regarding prospects of further cooperation through law enforcement agencies," the Russian diplomat went on to say.

"At the same time, we remain ready for dialogue, and Washington is aware of that," Syromolotov concluded.