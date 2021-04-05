UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Says US Sanctions On Russian Public Bonds Would Reduce US Competitiveness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The possible new US sanctions on the Russia's government bonds would affect the competitiveness of US financial institutions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

In August 2019, the administration of ex-US President Donald Trump imposed a ban on US banks' participation in Primary market for non-ruble Russian sovereign bonds, the diplomat recalled.

"The possible new restrictions on Russia's public bonds are a two-edge sword, as this would obviously affect the competitiveness of US financial institutions, which are highly interested in safe investment.

Anyway, we are long used to the fact that the fans of unilateral restrictions no longer care about losses of their own business and citizens," Pankin said.

"Media outlets, primarily the Western ones, discuss potential introduction of restrictions on operations with Russia's sovereign debt with remarkable unfailing regularity. A deliberate intention to create a toxic atmosphere around Russian securities in order to reduce their investment potential is certainly behind the discussion," Pankin continued.

