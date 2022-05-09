UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says WHO-Moscow Cooperation Is Of Great Value For Int'l Organization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Moscow believes that cooperation between the World Health Organization (WHO) and Russia has been and remains a great value for the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik on Monday, commenting reports about a possible closure of the WHO office in Moscow.

"Let us not comment on all the rumors.

I believe that cooperation with Russia has been and remains a great value for the WHO," Vershinin said.

Last week, media reported that the WHO will consider on May 10 a draft resolution calling for the closure of a specialised WHO office in Moscow over Russia's operation in Ukraine, which was developed at Kiev's request. In addition to Ukraine, the document has already been signed by at least 38 countries, including France, Germany and Turkey.

