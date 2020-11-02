Russian Diplomat Says WHO Secretariat Received Documents on US Withdrawal

(@FahadShabbir)

The Secretariat of the World Health Organization (WHO) has already received documents on the US withdrawal from the organization, Grigory Ustinov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's official responsible for the facilitation of international cooperation, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020)

"The United States announced its withdrawal [from WHO]). Now, it is necessary to follow certain procedures. However, this was announced and relevant notes and documents have been received by the WHO Secretariat," Ustinov said at the Soobschestvo (Community) forum in Moscow.

In early July, US President Donald Trump notified the United Nations about the Unites States' withdrawal from the global health body. During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump emerged as a vociferous critic of the organization, accusing it of close ties with China, as well as a failure to implement necessary reforms.

The decision was widely panned both in the US and abroad as detrimental to international cooperation, especially at the time of a global health crisis.