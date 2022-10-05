UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says Zelenskyy's Position On Negotiations With Russia Is Wrong

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Zelenskyy's Position on Negotiations With Russia Is Wrong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who refuses to negotiate with Russia, is wrong and should be condemned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy signed on Tuesday a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think that the position is absolutely wrong and should be condemned because we talked about the willingness to speak. Negotiations were held, the last round was held in Istanbul. They were interrupted due to the fault of the Ukrainian side," Vershinin said.

