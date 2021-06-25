UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Sees EU As Hostage To Aggressive Minority

Russian Diplomat Sees EU as Hostage to Aggressive Minority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The results of the European Council meeting show that the European Union is hostage to the aggressive minority and the previously adopted decisions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

"The EU found itself hostage of the aggressive minority that holds sway and to the decisions it made earlier," Grushko said.

