Russian Diplomat Slams MH17 Case Investigators for Ignoring Some Circumstances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The investigation into the MH17 crash case is one-sided and keeps ignoring some circumstances, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday.

"Investigators act in a very one-sided manner, they ignore important materials presented by the Russian side, while they willingly, without any checls, trust the Ukrainian representatives," Shulgin said at a briefing.

The Russian diplomat described this policy as "double standards."