Russian Diplomat Slams Pentagon's Statement About Fabricating Pretext For Ukraine Invasion
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 12:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov on Thursday condemned the Pentagon's statement about possessing alleged data that Moscow aims to "fabricate a pretext" to "invade" Ukraine, including by using a staged video of an attack.
Chizhov told CNN that Russia "never" does such things when asked about the Pentagon's statement.