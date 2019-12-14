BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov on Friday slammed the decision of a US delegation member to not attend the inauguration of Argentina's new President, Alberto Fernandez, as demarche.

On Wednesday, Argentina's Clarin newspaper reported that Mauricio Claver-Carone, a deputy assistant to US President Donald Trump and a member of the US delegation to attend the inauguration of Fernandez, would skip the event and work meetings due to Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez and former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa being invited to the ceremony.

"I think that such a provocative demarche is also a traditional American habit to try to behave everywhere as if they are home.

Once again, in a rather rude, boorish form, the United States makes it clear that it does not care about other states' sovereignty and will continue to twist the arms of those who disagree," Feoktistov told Sputnik.

According to the ambassador, a situation in which one part of the delegation leaves, while others stay, reflects the political disorder that prevails in the US.

He also added that the Argentine president's reaction was reserved, as he did not argue with the US representatives and met with another member of the delegation the next day.

On Tuesday, Alberto Fernandez, who defeated incumbent Mauricio Macri in the October election, took office as Argentina's president. The inauguration ceremony was held on Wednesday.