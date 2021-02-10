UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Stresses That Sweden As OSCE Chair Must Respect Russia's Sovereignty

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:23 PM

Russian Diplomat Stresses That Sweden as OSCE Chair Must Respect Russia's Sovereignty

Sweden as the chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must respect Russia's sovereignty, and Moscow expects the country to fulfill its obligations in a more professional manner, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on recent statements by the OSCE chairperson-in-office

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Sweden as the chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must respect Russia's sovereignty, and Moscow expects the country to fulfill its obligations in a more professional manner, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on recent statements by the OSCE chairperson-in-office.

OSCE chairperson-in-office and Swedish foreign minister, Ann Linde, said on January 19, when she was paying a visit to Kiev, that forces of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine were engaged in "non-direct monitoring" of the situation in Crimea � which rejoined Russia after a referendum back in 2014. Lukashevich expressed the belief that Linde's statements were "clearly outside the framework of OSCE consensual approaches." According to the Russian diplomat, even though Russia is accustomed to inappropriate statements on Crimea by Ukrainian and Western officials, one could not expect an OSCE chairperson-in-office to say something like that.

"Anyway, the chairpersonship must respect the Russian Federation's sovereignty. Otherwise, we will not get anywhere. Meanwhile, stirring up trouble is as easy as ABC. We expect our Swedish colleagues to fulfill their obligations as the OSCE chair in a more professional manner, without abusing powers," Lukashevich said.

An OSCE chair should help conflicting parties find solutions that are in line with the Minsk accords, and provide both political and organizational support, the Russian diplomat stressed. An OSCE chair should act as an "honest broker", but the beginning of Sweden's chairpersonship does not equal these hopes so far, Lukashevich noted.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum, held in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Visit Minsk Kiev Sweden January March

Recent Stories

Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today

13 minutes ago

SEHA targets dialysis patients with &#039;Choose t ..

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

20 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.