VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Sweden as the chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must respect Russia's sovereignty, and Moscow expects the country to fulfill its obligations in a more professional manner, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on recent statements by the OSCE chairperson-in-office.

OSCE chairperson-in-office and Swedish foreign minister, Ann Linde, said on January 19, when she was paying a visit to Kiev, that forces of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine were engaged in "non-direct monitoring" of the situation in Crimea � which rejoined Russia after a referendum back in 2014. Lukashevich expressed the belief that Linde's statements were "clearly outside the framework of OSCE consensual approaches." According to the Russian diplomat, even though Russia is accustomed to inappropriate statements on Crimea by Ukrainian and Western officials, one could not expect an OSCE chairperson-in-office to say something like that.

"Anyway, the chairpersonship must respect the Russian Federation's sovereignty. Otherwise, we will not get anywhere. Meanwhile, stirring up trouble is as easy as ABC. We expect our Swedish colleagues to fulfill their obligations as the OSCE chair in a more professional manner, without abusing powers," Lukashevich said.

An OSCE chair should help conflicting parties find solutions that are in line with the Minsk accords, and provide both political and organizational support, the Russian diplomat stressed. An OSCE chair should act as an "honest broker", but the beginning of Sweden's chairpersonship does not equal these hopes so far, Lukashevich noted.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum, held in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia.