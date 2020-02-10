UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Suspected Of Breaking Competition Law Flees Japan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:22 PM

Russian Diplomat Suspected of Breaking Competition Law Flees Japan - Reports

A Russian diplomat, who is suspected of receiving confidential information from a former SoftBank employee recently arrested as part of an espionage case, left from Narita Airport for Russia on Monday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) A Russian diplomat, who is suspected of receiving confidential information from a former SoftBank employee recently arrested as part of an espionage case, left from Narita Airport for Russia on Monday, media reported.

The Kyodo news agency reported that, according to investigators, the Russian diplomat in question was Anton Kalinin, the Russian deputy trade representative in Japan.

The Japanese Ministry of Public Security is yet to notify Kalinin that he is charged with inciting violation of the unfair competition prevention law, the media said.

According to investigators, Kalinin left Japan by an afternoon flight. Japan's police requested the Russian Embassy in Japan to send the man and a 40-year-old former employee of the mission, who returned to the homeland in 2017, to the Metropolitan Police Department, but have not received response so far.

