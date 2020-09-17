Russian Diplomat Tells US Ambassador Meddling in Belarus Affairs Is Inadmissible - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko warned US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, in their phone conversation, of the inadmissibility of interference in Belarus' domestic political processes, and praised Minsk's idea to conduct a constitutional reform, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The conversation focused on the recent events in Belarus and the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement. The Russian side stressed the inadmissibility of any interference in the domestic political processes, of destabilization attempts and imposure of unilateral mediator services. It also noted the good perspectives of the constitutional reform initiative, aimed at liberalization of the Belarusian political system, with participation of civic society, workers' associations and business circles," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.