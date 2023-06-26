Open Menu

Russian Diplomat To Hold Talks With President Of Syria During Visit To Damascus - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin will hold a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad during his visit to Damascus, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad will hold a meeting with the Russian deputy foreign minister, their guest in Damascus," the source said.

