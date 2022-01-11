UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Nobody Left Behind At Vienna Talks On Revival Of JCPOA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:04 PM

High-ranking Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday that the interests of each party at the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are being considered, in spite of the fact that some talks are being held without the United States or Iran

On Monday, Ulyanov, who represents Russia at the International Organizations in Vienna, had several separate meetings with JCPOA parties, including the head of the Iranian delegation, Bagheri Kani, the coordinator of the Vienna talks, Enrique Mora, and the new head of the German delegation, Tjorven Bellmann. Ulyanov also noted that the JCPOA parties met on Monday without Iran and that Russia held bilateral consultations on the issue with the US. These meetings provoked speculations about whether the interests of all parties are being represented in the negotiations.

"In view of some speculations there is the need to clarify.

The #ViennaTalks are being held in "varying geometry" as the need arises: #JCPOA participants w/o #US; JCPOA participants w/o #Iran but with US; #E3 +Iran; #US+#Russia; Iran+Russia, #China+Iran etc. Nobody is left behind," Ulyanov posted on Twitter.

JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Iranian authorities responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations. In December 2021, the seventh round of negotiations to revive the JCPOA concluded, resulting in two draft agreements on the issue, which included Iranian interests. The eighth round of negotiations began in December 2021. The Vienna talks resumed on Monday after the New Year holidays.

