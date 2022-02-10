UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate For Intensification Of Talks On JCPOA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Russia and the European Union are advocating for the intensification of the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and for finding "creative ways" to resolve remaining issues, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia and the European Union are advocating for the intensification of the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and for finding "creative ways" to resolve remaining issues, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

The eighth round of the talks resumed on Tuesday in Vienna, but the meeting of the joint commission has yet to be held. The seventh round of negotiations concluded in December with the adoption of two draft agreements.

"Met today with the #EU Coordinator at the #ViennaTalks Mr. Enrique Mora. Agreed on the need to intensify the negotiations and look for creative ways and means to settle the remaining outstanding issues to pave the way to restoration of #JCPOA," Ulyanov posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Ulyanov had separate meetings with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and Head of the Iranian delegation Ali Bagheri Kani.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

