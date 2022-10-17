UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat, UN Officials Discuss Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Russian Diplomat, UN Officials Discuss Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the United Nations discussed the implementation of the UN-brokered grain deal on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the United Nations discussed the implementation of the UN-brokered grain deal on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths have arrived in Moscow.

"A detailed exchange of views took place on the implementation of the 'grain deal' proposed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the interests of overcoming the crisis in global food security," the ministry said, adding that Russia raised the issue about the need to deliver grain with fertilizes to developing countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Coalition govt rejects demand for early elections

Coalition govt rejects demand for early elections

17 seconds ago
 Khurram Dastagir Khan asks Imran to avoid spending ..

Khurram Dastagir Khan asks Imran to avoid spending billions on PTI campaign

19 seconds ago
 Minister suggests PTI to use parliamentary forum f ..

Minister suggests PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing next elections

22 seconds ago
 AJK PM visits Mausoleums of Baba Peer e Shah Ghazi ..

AJK PM visits Mausoleums of Baba Peer e Shah Ghazi, Mystic poet Mian Muhammad B ..

3 minutes ago
 Karachi, Multan rejected Imran's narrative: Sharje ..

Karachi, Multan rejected Imran's narrative: Sharjeel Memon

3 minutes ago
 SP Latif Baloch died, two injured in Besima road m ..

SP Latif Baloch died, two injured in Besima road mishap

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.