Russian Diplomat, UN Officials Discuss Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the United Nations discussed the implementation of the UN-brokered grain deal on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths have arrived in Moscow.

"A detailed exchange of views took place on the implementation of the 'grain deal' proposed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the interests of overcoming the crisis in global food security," the ministry said, adding that Russia raised the issue about the need to deliver grain with fertilizes to developing countries.