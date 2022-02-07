Russian Diplomat Vladimir Yermakov Says Providing Moscow With Legal Security Guarantees Became Urgent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The issue of providing Moscow with legal security guarantees has become urgent, as a slew of problems has accumulated between Russia and the West, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik.

"The issue of providing our country with legal security guarantees, due to a 'critical number' of problems accumulated in Russian-Western relations, has become so urgent that it has now somewhat pushed a number of other important aspects of the strategic agenda into the background," Yermakov said.

One of the main messages of Russia's security guarantees proposals is that it is high time for the West to change its mind, stop the groundless "anti-Russian hysteria," as well as not bring the situation to an extremely painful escalation for itself, the diplomat added.