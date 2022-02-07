UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Vladimir Yermakov Says Providing Moscow With Legal Security Guarantees Became Urgent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 12:35 PM

Russian Diplomat Vladimir Yermakov Says Providing Moscow With Legal Security Guarantees Became Urgent

The issue of providing Moscow with legal security guarantees has become urgent, as a slew of problems has accumulated between Russia and the West, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The issue of providing Moscow with legal security guarantees has become urgent, as a slew of problems has accumulated between Russia and the West, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik.

"The issue of providing our country with legal security guarantees, due to a 'critical number' of problems accumulated in Russian-Western relations, has become so urgent that it has now somewhat pushed a number of other important aspects of the strategic agenda into the background," Yermakov said.

One of the main messages of Russia's security guarantees proposals is that it is high time for the West to change its mind, stop the groundless "anti-Russian hysteria," as well as not bring the situation to an extremely painful escalation for itself, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Gwadar water supply project to be completed this y ..

Gwadar water supply project to be completed this year

2 minutes ago
 Small number of Australian players may pull out of ..

Small number of Australian players may pull out of Pakistan tour.

22 minutes ago
 Rahat condoles Lata Mangeshkar death

Rahat condoles Lata Mangeshkar death

2 minutes ago
 PNCA to organize cultural activities from Feb 10

PNCA to organize cultural activities from Feb 10

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Unilateral Steps to Meet US Wishes Wi ..

Moscow Calls Unilateral Steps to Meet US Wishes Within Strategic Dialogue Imposs ..

2 minutes ago
 3 killed in Faisalabad accident

3 killed in Faisalabad accident

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>