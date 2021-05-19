Russian Diplomat Warns Against Linking Open Skies Deal Denunciation to Putin-Biden Talks

Russia's decision on the Open Skies Treaty denunciation should not be linked to the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, especially given that there is no final agreement on the summit yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, proposed postponing deal denunciation until the two presidents' meeting, as he believes the top-level talks could change the situation. Commenting on this, Ryabkov recalled how Russia managed to ratify a five-year extension of the New START deal.

"As there was political will in Washington, while now there is no political will. So, I would not link the matter to the upcoming top-level meeting, especially taking into consideration that there is now final agreement on the matter so far," Ryabkov explained.